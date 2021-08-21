Actress Chitra Dies At 56 In Chennai

Popular south actress Chitra passed away today (August 21) at her residence in Chennai. Reportedly, she died following a massive heart attack. She was 56 and is survived by her husband Vijayaraghavan and daughter Mahalakshmi.

Soon after the news about her unfortunate demise broke out, several netizens took to social media to express their condolences to her family.

Professionally, Chitra had acted in more than 100 south Indian films. She started off her career with the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal (1975) that starred Kamal Haasan and Srividya in the lead roles. She subsequently appeared in the 1975 Malayalam film Kalyanappanthal.

Her popular Tamil films include Aval Appadithan (1978), Auto Raja (1982), Krodham (1986), Chinna Poove Mella Pesu (1987), En Thangachi Padichava (1988), Ethir Kattru (1990), Engal Swamy Ayyappan (1990), Chinnavar (1992), Paarambariyam (1993) and Kabadi Kabadi (2001).

Chitra was part of several highly acclaimed Malayalam films like Maanyamahaajanangale (1985), Panchagni (1986), Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), Kalikkalam (1990), Maalayogam (1990), Amaram (1991), Advaitham (1992), Devasuram (1993), Commissioner (1994), Aaraam Thamburan (1997), Ustaad (1999) and Mister Butler (2000).

Chitra was one of the very few actresses who shared screen space with late legendary actor Prem Nazir and superstar Mohanlal for a film (Attakalasham- 1983).

The actress had also been a part of a few Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films. Her Bollywood projects were Razia (1982) and Ek Nai Paheli (1984).