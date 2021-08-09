Actress Saranya Sasi Dies After Battling Cancer

Popular Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi breathed her last today (August 9) at a private hospital in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram after battling cancer. Reportedly, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2012. Although the tumor was removed with the help of surgery, it kept recurring. According to multiple reports, she went through seven brain surgeries and the last one left her partially paralyzed.

Though it was reported that she was on the path to recovery and was going through physiotherapy sessions for the same, the unfortunate news about her death has shocked many. Her condition turned worsened after she contracted COVID-19 recently.

Saranya made her film debut with the 2006 action entertainer Chacko Randaaman that starred Kalabhavan Mani and Mohini in lead roles. She was part of films including Chotta Mumbai (2007), Thalappavu (2008) and Annamariya Kalippilanu 92016). The actress became one of the favourites of mini-screen audiences with her brilliant performances in various Malayalam daily soaps.