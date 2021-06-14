Aisha Sultana: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Filmmaker-Activist

Aisha Sultana, the young filmmaker-activist has been making headlines lately, after the Lakshadweep police registered a sedition case against her. The case was registered against Aisha Sultana, based on the complaint filed by BJP Lakhadweep president Abdulkhader Haji. Several social activists and politicians have been protesting against the sedition charges on the filmmaker-activist, on social media.

To the unversed, Aisha Sultana is a filmmaker and social activist, who has been working in Malayalam cinema for the past few years. The young filmmaker has worked as an associate director in the 2019-released superhit movie, Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha. She had also made her directorial debut with the Malayalam movie, Flush.

Aisha Sultana, who hails from the Chetlat Island of Lakshadweep, has always been vocal about the social issues faced by the union territory. The filmmaker-activist has been actively protesting against the current socio-political issues in Lakshadweep. With a sedition case registered against her, Aisha has now garnered national attention.

To the unversed, the complaint was filed against Aisha Sultana, after she allegedly stated that the central government is using COVID-19 as a bio-weapon. The filmmaker allegedly made the comment during a discussion on a Malayalam news channel, regarding the protests that are happening in Lakshadweep against the proposed legislation. The Kavaratti police registered a case with charges of sedition (124A IPC) against Aisha Sultana, upon the complaint filed by Abdulkhader Haji.

However, the activist later took to her official Facebook page and made it clear that she used the bio-weapon remark against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, not the central government. Along with the BJP workers who have been protesting against Aisha Sultana in Lakshadweep, the party members of Kerala have also filed complaints against the filmmaker. However, several social activists, public figures, and film industry members have extended solidarity to her.