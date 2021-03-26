Ajith Kumar's Cameo In Barroz: Mohanlal Reveals The Truth!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is making his directorial debut with Barroz, the upcoming 3D fantasy film. Recently, it was reported that Ajith Kumar, the Thala Ajith of Tamil cinema might make a cameo appearance in Barroz. It was rumoured that Mohanlal is planning to go to Chennai, to discuss the project with Ajith Kumar.

However, in the press interaction which was held after the grand launch of Barroz, the superstar finally revealed the truth behind the rumours. Mohanlal confirmed that the reports are completely baseless, and denied approaching Ajith Kumar for a role in his directorial debut. The actor-director's confirmation has now put an end to all speculation.

But, Mohanlal's clarification has disappointed Ajith Kumar's Kerala fans, who were eagerly waiting for the Thala's Malayalam debut. However, now it has been confirmed that Ajith's entry into the Malayalam film industry will not happen anytime soon.

During the press interaction, Mohanlal revealed that Barroz is a film that is tailormade for children and adults who have a kid inside them. The actor-director confirmed that Barroz is not a horror film, even though he plays the role of a ghost in it. According to Mohanlal, Barroz is a fantasy film that has a touch of magical realism.

Mohanlal is once again joining hands with Prithviraj Sukumaran, the young actor-director, for his directorial debut. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing a pivotal role in the movie, which is scripted by My Dear Kuttichathan fame Jijo Punnoos. However, nothing much has been revealed about the multi-faceted talent's character in the movie.

Santhosh Sivan is the director of photography of the project. Santhosh Raman handles the production design. Child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram composes the songs and background score. Barroz is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

