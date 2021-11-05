Ajith Kumar's Video With Mohanlal From The Location Of Marakkar Sets Social Media By Storm!

Mohanlal recently shared a throwback video with Ajith Kumar, to the surprise of his followers. Interestingly, Thala Ajith had paid a visit to the sets of Mohanlal's ambitious project Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The complete actor shared a special video that is made during the Valimai actor's visit to the sets, as the first BTS video of the film.

In the video, Ajith Kumar is seen spending time with Mohanlal, director Priyadarshan, the rest of the cast members including late Nedumudi Venu, Suneil Shetty, Innocent, Mukesh, Siddique, and others, on the sets of Marakkar. As always, the Thala of Tamil cinema is winning the internet with his simplicity in the video, that has been going viral on social media.

Also, leading man Mohanlal is seen spending quality time with the Valimai actor on the sets of Marakkar, the exciting BTS video. With the video, the audiences also get to see a glimpse of the magnificent sets that were built on the Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad, for the Priyadarshan film.

Coming back to Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the release of the Priyadarshan directorial is still going through uncertainty, owing to the clash between producer Antony Perumbavoor and the theatre owners association. According to the producer, the theatre owners didn't allow the needed amount of screens for the magnum opus, which makes it impossible to release the film in theatres. However, the negotiations on the same have been going on. A final decision is expected to be made in a couple of days.

Marakkar, which features Mohanlal in the titular role, is touted to be the costliest project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. The magnum opus had won 3 National film awards, including the award for the Best Feature Film produced in the country. The streaming rights of the Priyadarshan directorial is reportedly bagged by the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video, for a record price.