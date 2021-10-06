Alone: Mohanlal Reveals The Title Of His Next Project With Shaji Kailas

Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas, the highly celebrated actor-director duo are back together after a long gap of 12 years, for an upcoming project. The complete actor finally revealed the much-awaited title of the project at a special event, on Tuesday (October 5, 2021). The Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas project is now officially titled Alone.

The superstar, who revealed the title poster of Alone, opened up about the project and working again with director Shaji Kailas, in the event. "We are launching the title of the 30th project of Aashirvad Cinemas. Shaji Kailas, who helmed the first film of Aashirvad Cinemas - Narasimham, is directing this project. Shaji and I have collaborated on several films in the past. Shaji's heroes are always strong and brave. And the real hero is always alone, and you will realise it when you watch this film," said Mohanlal at the title launch event.

Watch the video here:

However, the title launch has also finally put an end to the rumours which suggested that the Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas project is a mass thriller that comes in the lines of Narasimham. As per the latest updates, Alone is a stylish thriller that will feature Mohanlal in an action-hero avatar. The superstar's silhouette that is shown in the title design also suggests the same.

The makers have also revealed the technical crew of Alone, along with its title poster. The Mohanlal starrer is scripted by Rajesh Jayaraman, Abhinandan Ramanujam is the DOP of the project. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and background score. Don Max handles the editing. Santhosh Raman is the production designer of the project. Alone is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavooor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.