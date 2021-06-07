Alphonse Puthren’s Big Revelation About Premam Will Leave You Stunned!

Best known as Malayalam's trendsetter, Premam recently completed 6 years of its massive release. On its release on May 29, 2015, the film starring Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameswaran, Madonna Sebastian and Sai Pallavi had made waves, thanks to its enthralling storyline, innovative cinematography, music and of course the star-studded cast that won the hearts of the audience.

Well recently, Premam's director Alphonse Puthren made headlines with his social media interaction with netizens. Apparently on June 4, the filmmaker took to his Facebook handle to interact with them as he wrote, "Ask me anything about filmmaking. If I know it I will try to reply. If I don't know also I'll figure out a way to reply. Start..." Though many quizzed Alphonse about filmmaking, a few social media users didn't miss the chance as they cleared their doubts and queries revolving around the Nivin Pauly-starrer.

When a netizen asked the director about the influence of Tamil language in his films and his opinion of replacing Malar (Tamil speaking teacher played by Sai Pallavi) with a Malayalam speaking character, Alphonse revealed that initially the character was framed as someone from Kerala's Fort Kochi. He also added that he wanted actress Asin to play Malar's role in Premam opposite Nivin. He wrote, "In the beginning when I wrote the script it was Malayalam. I wanted Asin to act in Malar's Malayalam version. The character was from Fort Kochi... I couldn't contact Asin . Nivin also tried . Then I gave up the idea and wrote it in Tamizh . This is in the beginning stage of the script. I studied in Ooty when I was too young and then did my film studies in Chennai. That is why the strong Tamizh connection."(sic)

Well, with his big revelation going viral on social media, fans are expressing their surprise and are hoping Asin responds to the same.

On a related note, post the super success of Premam, Alphonse will return wearing the director's cap with Paatu starring Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara in the lead roles.