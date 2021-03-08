Anupama Parameswaran’s Mother Has THIS To Say About Wedding Reports Of Her Daughter With Jasprit Bumrah

A few days ago, we had reported that actress Anupama Parameswaran likely to tie the knot with famous Indian fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah in Goa. If reports are to be believed, the duo will get married in an intimate ceremony. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

But on the other hand, fans can't keep calm after knowing about her wedding. They have been constantly asking Anupama Parameswaran about her wedding plans. Amidst all, her mother Sunita Parameswaran told Manorama Magazine that people are making stories just for the sake of entertainment. Anupama's mother has denied all the reports about her daughter's marriage with Jasprit Bumrah.

She further said that they take all the stories in a positive sense. "I think these stories were created by those who didn't like them following each other on Instagram. I suppose they had unfollowed each other after such untrue stories were spread," Anupama Parameswaran's mother added. The Premam actress' mom revealed that the duo met the first time when they were coincidentally staying at the same hotel. They even follow each other on social media.

Earlier Anupama Parameswaran had told the media that she doesn't know Jasprit Bumrah personally. She expressed her disappointment for linking her name with him without any proper information. The actress said that she is very much busy in her career and wants to focus on her work right now.

On the professional front, Anupama Parameswaran will next be seen in the Tamil film Thalli Pogathey, directed by R Kannan. The film also stars Atharvaa, Amitash Pradhan, Jagan, Vidyullekha Raman, Naren, Kaali Venkat and others in key roles. Apart from that, the actress is also a part of the Telugu film 18 Pages.

