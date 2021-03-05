Anupama Parameswaran To Soon Tie The Knot With Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah: Reports

South diva Anupama Parameswaran is an avid social media user. Whatever she posts on her space becomes the talk of the town instantly. Well now, what has attracted the attention of the netizens is her latest post featuring herself, which she has captioned, "Happy holiday to me."

On the other hand, as per her Instagram story, the beautiful actress is currently in Gujarat's Dwarka, which is close to her rumoured beau Jasprit Bumrah's hometown (Ahmedabad). Reportedly, the Indian cricketer has also taken a break from his game and has been relieved from the Indian squad for the fourth Test against England.

Though there is no official confirmation, a few media reports suggest that the duo is soon going to tie the knot in Goa. It is said that Anupama and Bumrah will enter wedlock in a private ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Notably, when asked about her relationship with the cricketer, Anupama has time and again quashed the rumours stating that they are just good friends. Well, with the rumours doing the rounds on social media, fans and followers of the actress are finding it difficult to believe that, and are now requesting her to clarify about the same through her social media handle.

On the other hand, a few of her fans think that Anupama is attending Bumrah's wedding as a guest, which might have been misinterpreted by the media. As speculations are everywhere, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the actress was previously seen in YouTube originals Freedom @ Midnight. She is also a part of the Malayalam film Kurup and Tamil film Thalli Pogathey along with other yet-to-be-announced projects.

Also Read: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Leads Malayalam Cinema At 67th National Film Awards With 7 Nominations!

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sai Vishnu Upsets Audience With His Actions; Faces Backlash On Social Media