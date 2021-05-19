Aswathy Sreekanth Gives A Befitting Reply To A Troll Who Body-Shamed Her

Host turned actress Aswathy Sreekanth is all over the news for the best reason. After announcing her pregnancy, the star's savage yet classy reply to a netizen who body-shamed her on social media, has now become the talk of the town.

Apparently, the actress recently took to her Facebook handle to share a lovely picture of herself in a neon green coloured top. Though many appreciated soon-to-be-mommy Aswathy who looked ravishing in the picture, a negative comment and her reply to the same grabbed eyeballs. For the unversed, the user, who is also reportedly a follower of the actress commented, "nice b**bs" in Malayalam.

After the comment went viral on social media, many expressed their support to the actress and slammed the user for his degrading views. Also, the actress didn't take much time to respond to the mean comment as she replied in Malayalam which can be loosely translated as, "Yes, it needs to be super. I have to nurse a baby for two years! As we are pouring our life and soul, not only mine, but it is super for all women, that includes your mother too."

Post her reply, several netizens yet again slammed and questioned the user's humanity, who soon disappeared deleting his Facebook account. However, later, the user commented and issued an apology stating that he didn't mean to offend the actress by any means and the 'word' was sent across by mistake. Reportedly, he also added that he is facing a lot of social media bully due to the happening, and his family is going through a tough time owing to the same.

On the professional front, Aswathy is super busy with her popular sitcom Chakkappazham.