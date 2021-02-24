Barroz: The Directorial Debut Of Mohanlal To Start Rolling In March!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming fantasy film Barroz. Interestingly, the work on the sets of the highly anticipated Mohanlal project is currently in progress in Kochi. As per the latest reports, Barroz will start rolling by the beginning of March 2021.

Reportedly, the art team of the Mohanlal directorial started the work on the sets on Monday (February 22, 2021). The exciting update was revealed through the official social media pages of the production banner Aashirvad Cinemas, recently. In a recent interview given to a leading daily, Mohanlal had confirmed that he will soon kickstart the shooting of Barroz.

Mohanlal himself plays the titular character in the fantasy film. If the reports are to be believed, multi-faceted talent Prithviraj Sukumaran has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Barroz. The reports started doing rounds after Prithviraj recently mentioned that he is waiting to be directed by Mohanlal, in a social media post.

Santhosh Sivan, one of the most sought-after cinematographers of the Indian film industry has been roped in to crank the camera for Barroz. The project will mark yet another collaboration of Mohanlal and Santhosh Sivan, who had earlier joined hands for several iconic films including Indrajaalam, No.20 Madras Mail, Aham, Yodha, Pavithram, Iruvar, Vanaprastham, and so on.

Barroz will mark the entry of Vismaya Mohanlal, the daughter of Mohanlal into the film industry. Vismaya is joining the project as an assistant director. Barroz is based on Jijo Punnoose's popular novel of the same name. American child artist Shayla McCaffrey, Spanish actors Pas Vega and Rafael Amargo, senior actor Prathap Pothen, and so on appear in the pivotal roles.

