Bengal Tiger To Madras Cafe: 5 Best Films Of Bhramam Actress Raashi Khanna!

With her phenomenal acting skills, charming personality, and a host of superhit films, actress Raashi Khanna has made a successful career down South after gaining popularity in B-Town. She made her impactful acting debut with John Abraham-starrer Madras Cafe in 2013. After getting into the world of cinema, she has never looked back and her portrayal of such impactful roles over the years has definitely proved that she is a powerhouse of talent.

She is getting a lot of appreciation for her role in the recently released Malayalam film Bhramam streaming on Amazon Prime Video. With the film making all the right noises in a matter of a few days since its release, fans have been marveling at Raashi's role. Having never failed to entertain her audiences, we list down 5 of her great performances that are an absolute must-watch.

Bhramam

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, Bhramam dwells on the dualities of a pianist, essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who pretends to be blind. His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion, and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. As the plot thickens and a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film. Raashi Khanna beautifully played the role of Anna, the love interest of Prithviraj's character Ray Mathews in the film. Her innocent and brilliant acting has won the hearts of the viewers.

Bengal Tiger

Bengal Tiger is a superhit Telugu action-comedy film directed by Sampath Nandi featuring Ravi Teja, Tamannaah and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. The film focuses on the conflict between two intelligent people - Akash Narayan, an unemployed graduate and Ashok Gajapati, the Chief Minister of the state. For this film, Raashi who played the role of Shraddha worked really hard on her physique and lost many kilos to get into the look of her character. She garnered huge applause and love from fans and critics alike for her great performance in the film.

Madras Cafe

Raashi Khanna made her acting debut with the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Bollywood Film Madras Cafe directed by Shoojit Sircar. She played the character of Ruby Singh, the wife of an Indian intelligence officer portrayed by John Abraham. Raashi had a small but impactful role in the film for which she got great response from the audience.

Tholi Prema

Tholi Prema is the story of a young and smart guy Aditya who falls in love with an introvert, Varsha. She has feelings for him but is reluctant to profess them, and they part ways only to meet again after a few years. Raashi effortlessly portrayed the character of Varsha in the film opposite actor Varun Tej which opened to widespread acclaim from critics and audience alike. The critics praised her performance as her career's best-ever and also applauded the chemistry between the lead pair.

Jai Lava Kusa

Directed by KS Ravindra, Jai Lava Kusa is a Telugu action film starring Jr. NTR and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. Raashi Khanna played the role of Priya in the commercially successful film and gained a lot of appreciation. The story of the film revolves around identical triplets, Jai, Lava and Kusa, who separate at a young age and follow different paths in life. Jai becomes an evil criminal, Kusa becomes a small-time crook and Lava becomes a bank manager.