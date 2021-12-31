Bheeshma Parvam: Mammootty's Character Poster Takes Social Media By Storm!

The most awaited character poster of megastar Mammootty from the upcoming project Bheeshma Parvam is finally out. The character poster was revealed by the cast and crew members of Bheeshma Parvam, through their official social media handles. With the release of the new poster, it has been confirmed that Mammootty is playing the central character Michael in the Amal Neerad directorial.

Earlier, it was reported that Mammootty is playing a character named Bheeshma Vardhan in Bheeshma Parvam. However, with the release of the megastar's character poster, it has been confirmed that the reports were false. In the character poster, Mammootty is seen entering a car in a different get-up with a semi-long hairdo and stylish sunglasses.

Earlier, it was reported that a massive update on Bheeshma Parvam will be revealed on the special occasion of New Year 2022. However, the cast and crew members have not reacted to these reports so far. But, the sources close to the Mammootty starrer suggest that the makers might reveal a surprise update on New Year's Day.

As reported earlier, Bheeshma Parvam reportedly revolves around an aging gangster, played by Mammootty. The much-awaited project marks the megastar's third collaboration with director-cinematographer Amal Neerad, after the popular movie Big B and its highly anticipated sequel, Bilal. Mammootty and director Amal teamed up for Bheeshma Parvam after Bilal got delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic restrictions.