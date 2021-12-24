Bheeshma Parvam: The Mammootty Starrer To Release On February 24

Bheeshma Parvam, the highly anticipated Mammootty starrer has finally got a release date. The project, which marks Mammootty's third collaboration with the renowned filmmaker-cinematographer Amal Neerad, will hit the screens on February 24, 2022. As per the reports, Bheeshma Parvam is getting released on big screens as the megastar's first outing of 2022.

The highly anticipated release date of the gangster drama was revealed by the cast and crew members on February 23, Thursday. "Coming soon... Bloody soon! 🙏🏽," wrote director Amal Neerad, who revealed the much-awaited release date of the Mammootty starrer on his social media handles. The release date announcement has left the audiences who have been eagerly waiting for Bheeshma Parvam, totally excited.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers of the Mammootty starrer are planning to reveal a highly anticipated first teaser, on the special occasion of Christmas 2021 or New Year 2022. However, it is now confirmed that the Bheeshma Parvam team will be revealing the update without an announcement in advance.

Bheeshma Parvam, which is touted to be a gangster drama, was initially rumoured to be getting a direct OTT release. However, later it was confirmed that the project will first get a theatrical release. According to the reports, it was the leading man Mammootty, who insisted that the Amal Neerad directorial should be released on theatres first.

The project, which reportedly features the megastar as a aging gangster, is distributed by his son and the popular actor Dulquer Salmaan under the banner Wayfarer Films. Thus, Bheeshma Parvam will also mark the first professional collaboration of Mammootty and Dulquer.

The Amal Neerad directorial features an extensive star cast including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nadia Moidu, Nedumudi Venu, KPAC Lalitha, Dileesh Pothan, Farhaan Faasil, and so on in the supporting roles. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and original score for the project.