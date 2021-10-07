Bhramam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Bhramam, the Malayalam thriller with Prithviraj Sukumar in the lead has started streaming on over-the-top platform Amazon Prime Video. The film released on Thursday (October 7). Within just hours of its release on the platform, the film leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Shockingly, the film has leaked in HD Quality, which might now hinder the film's viewership as well.

Let us tell you that this is not the first time when a Malayalam film released on a streaming platform has leaked online within hours of its release. Earlier, films like Kaanekkaane, Sunny, Home, and Malik were also leaked on these websites. Prithviraj's previous OTT releases Cold Case and Kuruthi also fell prey to piracy.

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, Bhramam is the official Malayalam remake of Bollywood film Andhadhun that starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte. The Hindi film's Telugu remake Maestro was released recently on Disney+ Hotstar, while its Tamil version Andhagan is still under production.

Writer Sarath Balan has penned the screenplay for the Prithviraj-starrer. The film dwells on the life of an ace pianist, who pretends to be blind and gets thrown into a celebrity's homicide that turns his life upside down.

Other actors in the film include Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, Raashi Khanna, Shankar Panicker, Sminu Sijo, Aneesh Gopal, Sudheer Karamana, Ananya Nair and Valsala Menon.

Backed by Viacom 18 Studios and AP International, Bhramam has music composed by Jakes Bejoy and editing carried out by Sreekar Prasad. The film's photography department is headed by Ravi K Chandran. Interestingly the cinematographer-turned-director will next be cranking camera for Bheemla Nayak (Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum), Ramasethu and Kaduva. Bhramam marks his second directorial venture after Yaan (Tamil-2014).