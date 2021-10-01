Bhramam: Lyrical Video Of ‘Lokam- Who Wants It’ From Prithviraj’s Film Out
Amazon Prime Video recently released the trailer of superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam. Ahead of the movie's launch, Amazon Prime Video today unveiled a new song titled 'Lokam- Who Wants It', which will surely raise excitement among fans. Directed by Ravi K Chandran, also featuring Mamtha Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Unni Mukundan, releases on October 7, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
The jazzy and preppy track featuring Prithviraj and Raashi is composed and arranged by Jakes Bejoy and Alan Joy Mathew and sung by Prithviraj himself. The English-Malayalam lyrics are written by Joe Paul. In the music video, Ray Mathews, played by Prithviraj, is shown serenading his audience with this lyrical track at a Jazz club. The behind the scene glimpses add to the fun quotient of the overall experience.
Bhramam
dwells
on
the
life
of
a
pianist
who
pretends
to
be
blind.
His
musical
journey
is
interlaced
with
suspense,
inspiration,
confusion
and
drama
as
he
gets
embroiled
in
a
murder
mystery.
As
the
plot
thickens
and
a
set
of
bizarre
events
unfold,
wit
and
survival
create
the
fabric
of
the
film
coupled
with
a
stellar
background
score
by
musician
Jakes
Bejoy.