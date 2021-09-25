Bhramam Teaser Out: Prithviraj Promises A Nail-Biting Crime Thriller

Ahead of the launch of the highly anticipated thriller Bhramam, Amazon Prime Video today (September 25) unveiled the film's teaser that is being headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran and also stars Mamtha Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles.

The peppy teaser gives the audience a glimpse of the roller coaster ride of thrills that this narrative promises to be. In the teaser, Prithviraj, a pianist, is seen paving a way for himself in a world filled with twists and turns, facing several obstacles. Raashi plays the role of the musician's love interest in the film.

For those not in the know, Bhramam highlights the life of a pianist who pretends to be blind. His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. As the plot thickens and a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film coupled with the stellar background score composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, who is also the cinematographer for the film, the Malayalam remake is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios.

Don't miss as Bhramam premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in India on October 7.