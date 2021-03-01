Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Angel Thomas’ Love Track With Adoney John Surprises Housemates; Promo Goes Viral

The wild card contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Angel Thomas has now become the talk of the town. The beautiful diva's chirpy and happy-go-lucky avatar quite attracted the attention of the audience in just a few days. Interestingly, during her interaction with host Mohanlal, Angel expressed her liking for one of the promising contestants of the season Manikuttan, which left many surprised, including the latter.

Well now, looks like the actress has decided to bring in a love track as a game strategy but with another contestant Adoney John. In the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel Asianet, Angel can be seen proposing the youngster that indeed left the housemates in splits. She can be heard saying, "Let us fall in love for a day and if Ok we can take this forward in life."

Although her statement came as a surprise to many including Bhagyalakshmi, Adoney was seen turning bright red as he blushed not knowing how to react. Following this, the duo was seen exchanging roses and interacting in one of the corners of the madhouse. Though it is not known if the stint was a prank or the show's task, looks like Angel-Adoney's love track is surely going to entertain the audience.

On a related note, the second nomination will be held today. Notably, three contestants including Sajna, Firoz and Michelle Ann Daniel have been directly nominated this week as a punishment for violating rules of the popular reality show. Also, Lakshmi Jayan has become the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 and actor Manikuttan is the current captain of the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Angel & Remya Enter As Wildcard Contestants, Firoz-Sajna & Michelle Get Punished

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 1 Elimination: Lekshmi Jayan Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show