Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestants Are Back In Kochi; Fans Asks ‘Where Is Manikuttan?’ As Videos Go Viral!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants including Rithu Manthra, Sai Vishnu, Kidilam Firoz, Ramzan Muhammed, Dimpal Bhal, Anoop Krishnan and Noby Marcose are back in Kerala's Kochi. The finalists were spotted at Cochin International Airport as they returned from Chennai after the show's suspension due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let us tell you that Kerala is going through an extended lockdown until May 30 and therefore, barely crowd was seen at the premises. Well, several videos of the contestants are now trending on social media, in which a few can be seen meeting their family members after almost 100 days.

Though there is no confirmation, reports are also rife that the recently eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3- Soorya Menon and Remya Panicker have also returned home together with other contestants of the show. Well, apart from this, what has grabbed major attention is one of the strongest contestants Manikuttan's absence in various videos. Notably, the actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media, and therefore his absence became the talk of the town, with many inquiring about his health. As he is the possible winner of the show, fans are highly excited and eager to get a glimpse of the actor after he returns home.

Check out one of the viral videos here!

On a related note, the remaining 8 contestants- Firoz, Dimpal, Manikuttan, Anoop, Ramzan, Sai, Rithu, Noby have been declared finalists of this season. The latest promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 suggests that the winner will be announced as per audiences' votes. The voting lines are open from May 24 till May 29 (midnight). More information about the finale event is yet to be revealed by the makers.