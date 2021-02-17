    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestants Salary: Here’s How Much Noby Marcose, Bhagyalakshmi & Others Are Charging

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has begun with much fanfare. The popular reality show hosted by Complete Actor Mohanlal is going through its first week. For the unversed, the makers of the show have this time brought together people from different spheres of life under one roof. Unlike the first and second seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam, where most of the contestants belonged to the entertainment industry, this time the makers have made sure to bring people who have proved their worth in different fields and are least known to each other.

      bb malayalam 3

      Well now, the 14 contestants including Dimpal Bhal, Noby Marcose, Bhagyalakshmi, RJ Firoz, Lekshmi Jayan, Soorya Menon, Manikuttan, Sai Vishnu, Adoney John, Rithu Mantra, Sandhya Manoj, Anoop Krishnan, Majiziya Bhanu and Ramzan Muhammed have become the favourites of the mini-screen audiences with their stints inside the house. Interestingly, contestants including Manikuttan, Noby Marcose, Bhagyalakshmi are charging a whopping amount for the show and their fee per week will surprise you for sure.

      Check out the contestants' per-week remuneration!

      Manikuttan: Rs 50K

      Noby Marcose: Rs 40K

      Dimpal: Rs 30K

      Firoz: Rs 30K

      Majiziya: Rs 30K

      Soorya Menon: Rs 30K

      Lekshmi: Rs 30K

      Sai Vishnu: Rs 30K

      Anoop Krishnan: Rs 40K

      Adoney John: Rs 30K

      Ramzan: Rs 30K

      Rithu Mantra: Rs 30K

      Sandhya Manoj: Rs 30K

      Bhagyalakshmi: Rs 40K

      Well, with the remuneration list going viral on social media, followers of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 have already started a debate on social media on the probable winner of the show, who will win the coveted trophy along with a sizable chunk of money.

      On a related note, dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi has become the first captain of the season. The maiden week has begun with a few spitter-spatter and healthy-amicable discussions between the contestants, who were also seen turning emotional at times as they missed their families outside. Also, the house duties for Week 1 have now been distributed among the housemates.

      Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Day 1: Dimpal Bhal Warns Ramzan Over His Remark; Soorya Menon Gets Over-Emotional

      Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Mohanlal Hikes His Remuneration For The Show, Sets A New Record!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X