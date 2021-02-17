Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestants Salary: Here’s How Much Noby Marcose, Bhagyalakshmi & Others Are Charging

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has begun with much fanfare. The popular reality show hosted by Complete Actor Mohanlal is going through its first week. For the unversed, the makers of the show have this time brought together people from different spheres of life under one roof. Unlike the first and second seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam, where most of the contestants belonged to the entertainment industry, this time the makers have made sure to bring people who have proved their worth in different fields and are least known to each other.

Well now, the 14 contestants including Dimpal Bhal, Noby Marcose, Bhagyalakshmi, RJ Firoz, Lekshmi Jayan, Soorya Menon, Manikuttan, Sai Vishnu, Adoney John, Rithu Mantra, Sandhya Manoj, Anoop Krishnan, Majiziya Bhanu and Ramzan Muhammed have become the favourites of the mini-screen audiences with their stints inside the house. Interestingly, contestants including Manikuttan, Noby Marcose, Bhagyalakshmi are charging a whopping amount for the show and their fee per week will surprise you for sure.

Check out the contestants' per-week remuneration!

Manikuttan: Rs 50K

Noby Marcose: Rs 40K

Dimpal: Rs 30K

Firoz: Rs 30K

Majiziya: Rs 30K

Soorya Menon: Rs 30K

Lekshmi: Rs 30K

Sai Vishnu: Rs 30K

Anoop Krishnan: Rs 40K

Adoney John: Rs 30K

Ramzan: Rs 30K

Rithu Mantra: Rs 30K

Sandhya Manoj: Rs 30K

Bhagyalakshmi: Rs 40K

Well, with the remuneration list going viral on social media, followers of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 have already started a debate on social media on the probable winner of the show, who will win the coveted trophy along with a sizable chunk of money.

On a related note, dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi has become the first captain of the season. The maiden week has begun with a few spitter-spatter and healthy-amicable discussions between the contestants, who were also seen turning emotional at times as they missed their families outside. Also, the house duties for Week 1 have now been distributed among the housemates.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Day 1: Dimpal Bhal Warns Ramzan Over His Remark; Soorya Menon Gets Over-Emotional

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Mohanlal Hikes His Remuneration For The Show, Sets A New Record!