Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Day 1: Dimpal Bhal Warns Ramzan Over His Remark; Soorya Menon Gets Over-Emotional

Unlike season 2, where the contestants were seen indulging in too much drama and amicable discussions, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has begun with a few spitter-spatter. On day 1, contestant Dimpal Bhal was seen giving a strict warning to Ramzan for commenting on her short dress.

Apparently, the dancer made a comment saying, "She forgot to wear her pant", which evidently irked the fashion psychologist. She responded back saying that he should never comment about anybody's costume. She said, "Never, ever comment on the costume of anybody."

Though her reaction to Ramzan's comment surprised many, comedy actor Nobby was seen trying to change the topic by asking her about the dress she wore. Earlier, during her interaction with housemates, Dimpal had mentioned that whatever she wears, be it her dresses or accessories, they are all gifted by her family or friends and so are very close to her heart. Ramzan who apologized to her for his comment, was seen trying to defend himself by saying that he was not intending to hurt her by any means.

On the other hand, Radio jockey turned model Soorya Menon was finding it difficult to adjust with other contestants as she complained the same to the cameras of the house. The beautiful diva also sought advice from her good friend and former colleague RJ Firoz, who said that the ultimate aim of the contestants is to compete with each other and she should not worry about how others are playing their game.

Let us tell you that the makers of the popular reality show this time, have brought together people from different spheres of life under one roof. Unlike the previous season, where most of them belonged to the entertainment industry, this time the makers have included people who have proved their worth in different fields in the outside world.

Notably, the first task of the third season was held recently and in the upcoming episode, Lekshmi Jayan will lock horns with Bhagyalakhmi for winning the maiden captaincy task.

