Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Dhanya Nath And Michelle Ann Daniel To Enter The Show As Wild Card Contestants?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is going through its first week. The 14 contestants have begun their journey with daily tasks and chores inside the house. In the previous episode of the popular reality show, contestants including Rithu Varma, Dimpal Bhal, Nobby Marcose, and Soorya Menon were seen turning emotional as they reminisced past events from their lives.

Well, the mini-screen audiences have been loving the fun chit chats and serious discussions of the housemates, and interestingly, a few among them have already become favourites of many.

Let us tell you that a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds about the wild card contestants of the season. Though there were reports that business mogul Bobby Chemmanur might enter the house, looks like the speculations have nothing to do with reality. The latest report suggests that Dhanya Nath and Michelle Ann Daniel have been confirmed for the third season of Mohanlal's reality show. The model-turned-actress, best known as Psycho Trendy on social media, has been garnering huge attention of the netizens, especially for her bold photoshoots.

On the other hand, Michelle Ann Daniel has appeared in Omar Lulu's romantic drama Oru Adaar Love, in which Priya Prakash Varrier, Noorin Shereef and Roshan Abdul Rahoof played the lead roles. The diva also has a YouTube channel with her name where she shares glimpses from her life and cooking videos. Well, with the buzz doing the rounds about the duo's entry in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, we will have to wait and watch what unfolds in the days to come.

On a related note, dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi has become the first captain of BB Malayalam 3. Notably, there will be no nomination or elimination process in the first week of the show.

Also Read: Rithu Manthra: Meet The Popular Contestant Of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3!

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestants Salary: Here's How Much Noby Marcose, Bhagyalakshmi & Others Are Charging