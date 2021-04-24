Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Did Manikuttan Just Reveal His Remuneration For The Show?

After a high voltage week, host Mohanlal will be joining the 12 contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 in the weekend episode of the show. Reportedly, the actor will be questioning the contestants for their substandard gameplay in the 'Natukootam' task, which was highly slammed by the mini-screen audiences. Though there are speculations about multiple contestants getting ousted this week for breaking the rules of the house, a few reports suggest that the offenders will be given a strict warning instead.

Let us tell you that in the task, along with a physical attack by Ramzan, a few other contestants were seen humiliating housemates and making irrelevant allegations that irked many. Apparently, Kidilam Firoz and Noby Marcose had accused Manikuttan of using Suriya Menon's emotions for his game plan. An evidently irked Chota Mumbai actor, who is also a probable finalist of the show, was seen opposing the act most of the time.

Well, during a group meeting, the actor expressed his anger and stated that he would not allow anyone in the house to defame people for the sake of winning the coveted trophy. Manikuttan also spilled the beans about his remuneration for the show. Saying that he is ready to walk out of the show and take a loan of Rs 50 lakh to pay back to the show organizers, the young actor said, "I will take a loan and pay Bigg Boss organizers. But I won't tolerate if any person intends to defame and spoil others life. I will walk out. Let the deserving ones become the winner of the show."

As the video goes viral on social media, several netizens are now speculating the actor's possible remuneration. Going by the statement given by Manikuttan, although accidentally, looks like he is being paid Rs 50,000 per week, making it a total of Rs 50 lakh for his stay inside the house until the finale. Well, as Manikuttan enjoys a huge fan base on social media, one cannot rule out the chances of him winning the coveted trophy along with the cash prize.