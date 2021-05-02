Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Dimpal Bhal Is Not Re-Entering, Confirms Mohanlal

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 viewers are extremely saddened with the exit of Dimpal Bhal, one of the strongest contestants of the show. But recently, it was rumoured that the psychologist might return to the show soon. However, host Mohanlal has now put an end to the speculations in the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 episode aired on May 1, Saturday.

In the weekend episode, Mohanlal revealed that he had talked to Dimpal Bhal before kickstarting the shoot. The superstar confirmed that she is staying strong, and is currently in Meerut, the birthplace of her late father Sathyavir Singh Bhal. Dimpal has no plans to return to Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 and wants to be with her mother and sisters.

Mohanlal also revealed Dimpal Bhal is not returning to the show due to the COVID-19 protocols. Even if she is willing to re-enter Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, it won't be possible after completing the quarantine procedures, as the show is ending in another couple of weeks.

Dimpal Bhal, on the other hand, took to her official Instagram page and confirmed that she is not re-entering Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. "It is my responsibility and even yours to follow COVID precautions during this crucial phase our country is facing. And I am unable to come back to BB3 only for the same reason. My wish was to make my parents proud. It has already come true. Along with winning millions of hearts. Thank you all. Please be safe. Love and prayers," she wrote.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, Mohanlal screened a special video dedicated to Dimpal Bhal, and asked the housemates to share their memories with her. Manikuttan, Dimpal's best friend in the house, broke down while sharing his memories with her. The other contestants, including Sai Vishnu and Kidilam Firoz, stated that she will always remain a friend despite their differences of opinion in the show.