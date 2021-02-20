Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Dimpal Bhal Will Enter The Finals, Predicts Bhagyalakshmi!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has garnered the attention of audiences within a few days of its premiere. Among the contestants, Dimpal Bhal has earned a massive fan following with her unique personality. Interestingly, fellow contestant, Bhagyalakshmi has recently made an interesting analysis about Dimpal Bhal, who has been considered as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

During one of the conversations with her fellow housemates, Bhagyalakshmi opined that Dimpal is definitely going to enter the finals of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3. The dubbing artist shared her opinion with Anoop Krishnan and Soorya Menon while talking about the housemates who appealed to her the most.

According to Bhagyalakshmi, she felt that she has to learn a lot from Dimpal Bhal and Majiziya Bhanu, among the housemates. The dubbing artist feels that she has uniqueness and amazing positive vibes. Bhagyalakshmi also added that Dimpal Bhal has an exceptional presence of mind, which she gained from all the issues she faced in her life.

When Bhagyalakshmi stated that she wants Dimpal Bhal to enter the finals, both Anoop Krishnan and Soorya Menon agreed with her thoughts. The duo also feels that Dimpal deserves to enter the finals of Bigg Boss Malayalam, as she is one of the best contestants of this season.

Bhagyalakshmi also revealed that she is highly impressed with Majiziya Bhanu. She feels that Majiziya follows her religious beliefs and tradition, without giving up on her dreams. Bhagyalakshmi added that Majiziya has a very strong personality and she is always herself. Interestingly, the audience also seems to agree with the dubbing artist's views on the fellow contestants, and have been expressing the same on social media platforms.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Dhanya Nath And Michelle Ann Daniel To Enter The Show As Wild Card Contestants?

Rithu Manthra: Meet The Popular Contestant Of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3!