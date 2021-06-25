    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Finalist Anoop Krishnan Gets Engaged; Watch Video Here!

      One of the popular contestants and finalists of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Anoop Krishnan recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Aishwarya A Nair. The engagement reportedly took place in Kerala's Palakkad with only close friends and family members in attendance owing to the COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Notably, Aishwarya is a doctor by profession.

      Anoop Krishnan

      In the pictures and videos that have gone viral on social media, the duo can be seen twinning in pink. Anoop wore a pink kurta and green trousers, while Aishwarya looked ravishing as she opted for a satin green lehenga that went perfectly with a pink long netted shrug. She accessorized her look with a pair of earrings, matching choker and finger rings. Flaunting her tresses, Aishwarya amplified the look with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara laden eyelashes and nude glossy lips.

      Well, sharing the picture from their engagement ceremony, Anoop Krishnan wrote on his Instagram handle, "And Here is my ISHA 💝💍.. it's our Engagement day 💗 @dr.aishwarya_a_nair. Thank you so much for your Lovely wishes from all over the world.. Tc."

      Along with pictures, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 fame also shared a highlight video captured on his big day which is now winning the internet.
      Check out the candid video here!

      Hridayam: Pranav Mohanlal To Start Dubbing For The Project Soon!Hridayam: Pranav Mohanlal To Start Dubbing For The Project Soon!

      Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh Faasil & Their Wives Hangout; Pic Wins The InternetDulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh Faasil & Their Wives Hangout; Pic Wins The Internet

      Let us tell you that Anoop had introduced Aishwarya to the audience and other contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Though her identity was not revealed, the makers had surprised the contestant on his birthday with a special video of Aishwarya, who Anoop often referred to as 'Isha' in the show.

      On the professional front, Anoop is widely popular for playing the lead role in Malayalam daily soap Seetha Kalyanam. He has been a part of several Mollywood films including Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus, Njan Samvidhanam Cheyyum, Ennaalum Sarath?, and Praise The Lord among others. Notably, he is also one of the eight finalists of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, whose winner is yet to be announced by the makers.

      Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 15:37 [IST]
      X