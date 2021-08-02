Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Grand Finale Highlights: Manikuttan Wins The Trophy, Delivers An Emotional Speech

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 grand finale episode is finally here. Mohanlal, the superstar host is back again, to announce the name of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 winner. The star-studded grand finale episode of Malayalam television's most popular reality show is being aired on the Asianet channel and Disney Plus Hotstar, simultaneously.

As reported earlier, the makers have followed the pattern of the prestigious Asianet Film Awards show for the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 grand finale, which is expected to be a never-seen-before experience for the Malayalam television audiences. Along with host Mohanlal, some of the most popular faces of the Malayalam film and television industries have graced the grand finale episode.

Manikuttan Wins Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Title, Confirms Dimpal Bhal With An Instagram Post!

The Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 grand finale episode began with a quick recap of the best moments of the season. Later, host Mohanlal made a grand entry, and the dancers welcomed the superstar with an electrifying performance. The host then welcomed the ex-contestants of the show, to the grand finale.

Mohanlal Might Quit Bigg Boss Malayalam; Season 4 To Have A New Host?

Later, the eight finalists of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, including Manikuttan, Sai Vishnu, Dimpal Bhal, Ramzan Muhammed, Rithu Manthra, Noby Marcose, Kidilam Firoz, and Anoop Krishnan were introduced. Mohanlal is seen having a quick chat with the finalists and mentioned some of the funniest moments of the show. The superstar then went on to reveal the Bigg Boss trophy.

Anoop Krishnan is selected as 'the gamer of the season' title. Host Mohanlal congratulated the actor praised his brilliant game plan in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Later, Manikuttan bagged the 'entertainer of the season' title. Ramzan Muhammed went on to bag the 'charmer of the season' title.

Sai Vishnu, the only commoner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, was awarded with the 'dreamer of the season' title. Rithu Manthra won the 'nightingale of the season' title. The model-actress performed for one of Mohanlal's evergreen songs, as a tribute to the complete actor.

Noby Varghese was the first finalist to get evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, as he received the least number of votes. Rithu Manthra was the next contestant to get evicted from the show. She received the seventh position in the show, by getting the second least votes. Rithu was followed by Kidilam Firoz, who earned the sixth position in the show.

Manikuttan, Sai Vishnu, Dimpal Bhal, Ramzan Muhammed, and Anoop Krishnan thus emerged as the finalists of the season. Later, Anoop Krishnan got evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 by receiving 10,163,140 votes. Ramzan Muhammed earned the fourth position and got evicted from the show.

Dimpal Bhal was selected as the second runner-up, while Sai Vishnu emerged as the first runner-up of the season. Manikuttan, the most-loved contestant was selected as the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Title winner. He was awarded the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy and an apartment worth Rs. 75 Lakh. Manikuttan delivered an emotional speech post-winning the trophy. Host Mohanlal congratulated the winner and bid goodbye to the season.