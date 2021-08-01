Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Grand Finale Highlights: Mohanlal Is Back To Announce The Winner!

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 grand finale episode is finally here. Mohanlal, the superstar host is back again, to announce the name of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 winner. The star-studded grand finale episode of Malayalam television's most popular reality show is being aired on the Asianet channel and Disney Plus Hotstar, simultaneously.

As reported earlier, the makers have followed the pattern of the prestigious Asianet Film Awards show for the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 grand finale, which is expected to be a never-seen-before experience for the Malayalam television audiences. Along with host Mohanlal, some of the most popular faces of the Malayalam film and television industries have graced the grand finale episode.