Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Grand Finale To Be Shot On THIS Date: Read Details Inside

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the biggest reality show on Malayalam television was suspended in its last leg due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the makers introduced a special voting line to select the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the shooting of the show was delayed further due to the pandemic restrictions.

However, the grand finale shoot of the Mohanlal show is now finally happening. As per the latest updates, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 grand finale episode will be shot at the Asianet studio of Thiruvananthapuram, on July 23, Friday. The sources suggest that the team is planning to wrap up the shoot on a 2 days long schedule.

If the reports are to be believed, Asianet and Banijay groups are planning to shoot an extravagant event for the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 grand finale. The sources suggest that the grand finale episode will match the quality of the Asianet Film Awards, which will make it a never-seen-before experience.

As reported earlier, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 title winner has been selected by the audience, through voting polls. The final voting polls of the Mohanlal show were opened on May 24, Monday, and the audiences had received the chance to vote for their favourite contestant, for the next 7 days.

Meanwhile, the grapevine suggests that Manikuttan, the popular actor who won millions of hearts with Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, might win the title of the season. According to the rumour mills, Manikuttan has received the maximum number of votes in the grand finale audience poll and has already secured his place in the Top 5. Sai Vishnu, Dimpal Bhal, and Rithu Manthra are the other contestants who have reportedly entered the finals.