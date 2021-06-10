Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Grand Finale To Get Delayed? Here Is What We Know!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 was suspended at its last phase owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Chennai city. Later the audiences were provided with a chance to select the winner of the show, through online polls. The voting lines to select the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 winner are closed now, but the team has not announced the grand finale date yet.

The loyal viewers of the Mohanlal show are extremely upset with the delay of the grand finale and have been bashing the Asianet channel for the same. However, the sources close to Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 have now revealed the action reason behind the delay of the grand finale.

If the reports are to be believed, the creative team has not received permission to shoot the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 grand finale episode, owing to the lockdown imposed in Kerala. Even though it was reported that the finale will be shot by this weekend, the team was forced to cancel it due to the lockdown extension till June 16.

The makers have decided to formally announce the grand finale date only after the team completes shooting the episode. Considering the current situation, it is impossible for the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 team to shoot the episode before June 16. Once the lockdown restrictions are lifted, the team will shoot the grand finale episode in the Asianet studio of Kochi or Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the speculations which have been going viral on social media suggest that Manikuttan, the popular actor might win the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. According to the rumour mills, Manikuttan has received the maximum number of votes in the grand finale audience poll and has already secured his place in the Top 5. Sai Vishnu, Dimpal Bhal, and Rithu Manthra are the other contestants in the probable list.