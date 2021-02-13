Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Grand Premiere: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Contestants Detail

Complete Actor Mohanlal is returning with the brand new season of his popular reality show. Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will premiere on February 14, 2021 (Sunday) at 7 pm. The mini-screen audience can catch the grand premiere on Asianet. You can also stream it online via the Disney+ Hotstar app, where you can find the live telecast.

Reportedly, 17-18 contestants are expected to enter the madhouse during the grand premiere of the show. The makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will be bringing in popular and a few controversial faces under the same roof this time. Though there is no clarity about the contestants entering the show, rumours are rife that celebs including Subi Suresh (actress), Arya Dhayal (singer), Boby Chemmanur (philanthropist), Deepthi Kalyani (transgender model), Bhagyalakshmi (dubbing artist), Ramzan Muhammed (dancer), Dhanya Rajesh (TikTok fame), Noby Marcose (comedian, actor) and RJ Firoz (Radio Jockey) are the possible contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

If reports have anything to go by, the contestants are currently in the quarantine period after being tested negative for COVID-19. It is said that a team of doctors will be monitoring the contestants on a daily basis once they are inside the house.

On a related note, the weekly episode of the show will display the daily activities and tasks given to the contestants by Bigg Boss. Mohanlal will be joining the housemates during the weekend episodes (Saturday and Sunday), wherein he will have a candid chit-chat with them. The actor will express his take on and also question issues inside the house. The nominations for the weekly elimination will take place on Monday, and the eviction will happen on weekends. The eliminated contestant will be announced by the host.

