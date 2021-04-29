Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Latest Promo Of Dimpal Bhal Talking About Her Father Will Leave You Emotional

Today is indeed going to be a big day in the history of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. On one side probable finalist of the season, Manikuttan will be making a re-entry, while on the other hand another strong contestant Dimpal Bhal will be exiting the show, owing to the unfortunate death of her beloved father Satyavir Singh Bhal.

For the unversed, Manikuttan and Dimpal also share a special bond and their respective entry and exit on the same day is surely going to leave the mini-screen audiences in tears. Notably, Dimpal, who is known for her bold and fearless persona was seen breaking down after Manikuttan exited the show halfway, owing to emotional exhaustion post several issues in the madhouse. Well now, what has deviated the attention of the netizens is the latest promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 that shows Dimpal interacting with a camera about the previous task.

With a wide smile on her face, Dimpal expressed that she was happy that she could run around during the coin task. Revealing that she wished she could express the feeling to her best friends including Manikuttan and Majiziya Bhanu (ex-contestant). She said, "I am happy with whatever I did today. I don't have Bhanu, Manikuttan, Akhil mon to share the happiness. I wish I could run on a track or a ground. That's going to be my next target after I go out from here. I want to run at least a whole round. Thank you Bigg Boss. This was not just a task. I was waiting for this day since long."

During the same interaction, the psychologist, who is also a cancer survivor remembered her father Satyavir as she said that he can easily understand the feeling she is going through right now. She added, "The happiness is just bursting inside me. I do not know how to express it. Pappa would know it well. When I tell him that Pappa I have been dreaming of running daily. He would say, 'It's ok beta, Keep dreaming, run in your dreams, its a good thing. But that doesn't mean you should run. You should take care of yourself. If he watches this (the previous task), he will surely be happy." Dimpal ended the conversation by sending flying kisses to her father.

In the promo, the camera can also be seen focusing on the tagline of the show 'The show must go on' which hints at her exit from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Well, Dimpal enjoys a huge fan following on social media and the latest promo has indeed melted the hearts of many, who have expressed love and support to the strongest contestant of the season.

Dimpal Bhal's father passed away on April 27 at a private hospital in Delhi. As per reports, he had been suffering from fever for the past few days and was admitted to the hospital after his health condition worsened.