Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Majiziya Bhanu To Bid Goodbye To The Show This Week?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is nearing its 6th weekend. The contestants inside the madhouse are currently going through a luxury budget task, which requires them to collect maximum balls that are being released from a pipeline.

In the last two episodes, Bigg Boss was seen setting new rules during each round of the ball task, which gradually turned the house into a total chaos. Let us tell you that the top performers will be chosen for the captaincy task.

Well, as the show goes through daily and luxury tasks, the mini-screen audiences are leaving no stone unturned to save their favourite contestant from getting evicted from the show. Notably, 6 promising contestants including Sai Vishnu, Anoop Krishnan, Majiziya Bhanu, Dimpal Bhal, Soorya Menon and Firoz-Sajna have been nominated. And if reports are to be believed, Majiziya has high chances of getting eliminated from the show this time.

As per several polls, the power-lifter has so far received the least votes on the list. On the other hand, Dimpal and Firoz-Sajna, who have been entertaining the audience with their stints have received the highest votes as of now. It is to be noted that the voting bank of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will only close by Friday midnight, and Majiziya fans still have enough time to save the contestant from getting eliminated.

Talking about her performance this week, Majiziya was warned by host Mohanlal for discussing the nomination process with Sajna sans her mic. Though her performance was impressive this time, especially in the ball task, her conversation and remarks about other contestants didn't go down well with the audience, which was even discussed on social media.

On a related note, 'Kidilan' Firoz is the current captain of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

