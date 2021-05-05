Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Manikuttan And Bigg Boss’ Hilarious Banter Will Make You Go LOL!

The house of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has now turned into a haunted bungalow with a graveyard nearby. In the latest luxury budget task, 'Bhargavinilayam' the contestants are required to play specific roles assigned to them by Bigg Boss. Interestingly, Remya Panicker is playing the role of an Anglo-Indian, who is also the owner of the bungalow. On the other hand, Sai, Kidilam Firoz, Anoop Krishnan, Noby, Rithu Manthra-Suriya have been given the roles of a gold merchant, chef, security guard, personal assistant and adventurers respectively.

Interestingly, Manikuttan and Ramzan, who are pretending to be the inmates of the bungalow before everyone, have been given a secret task to portray the role of murderers. Though the task has been given to the two contestants, the duo is not aware of each other's identity. Interestingly, the task has been entertaining so far and the one that attracted the most attention is the code language given to the two murderers by Bigg Boss.

The latest promo of the same dropped by the telecasting channel Asianet, has now become the talk of the town, as it has indeed left the netizens in splits. In the 1-minute-29-second video, Manikuttan can be seen sitting in the confession room as he waits for Bigg Boss to explain his role in the task. Briefing about his character, Bigg Boss tells the contestant about the code language to be used to find his assistant (Ramzan). Interestingly, Manikuttan has to use the clucking sound of a hen, which will be responded to by his counterpart.

Amusingly, Bigg Boss asks him to try the code language, and as soon as the contestant makes a clucking voice, the former can be seen responding to it with a 'Ko Ko' sound, which leaves Manikuttan laughing. Post their interaction, the contestant takes a leave with a clucking sound, which was also responded. Well, fans have been loving the quirky and fun avatar of Bigg Boss and are also expressing the same on social media.

Coming to the task, though Manikuttan failed to find out his companion on day 1, he was able to knock out one of the contestants Sai Vishnu through the secret task given to him.