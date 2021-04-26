Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Manikuttan Quits The Mohanlal Show? Latest Promo Sparks Anger

Actor and Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestant Manikuttan enjoys a huge fan base on social media. With his stints, logical perspective, excellent performances in tasks, and friendship with Dimpal Bhal, the young actor garnered huge love and turned an instant favourite of the mini-screen audiences. Notably, his camaraderie with Soorya Menon was questioned time and again, after the latter expressed her love for the Chotta Mumbai actor.

Well now, what has deviated the attention of the audience is the latest promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, which suggests that Manikuttan has quit the show owing to personal reasons. In the promo, the other 10 contestants can be seen sitting in the living area as Bigg Boss announces the star's exit. Soon after the announcement, many including Rithu Manthra, Sai Vishnu, Soorya Menon, Dimpal, and Firoz are seen expressing disappointment and even requesting Bigg Boss to bring the contestant back to the show.

Though there is no clarity about him quitting the show, several rumours are doing the rounds that the actor was spotted at the Chennai International Airport. A few also suggest that the actor is a part of Mohanlal's directorial venture Barroz, and therefore he has decided to quit the show for the film.

However, several fans of the actor have slammed the rumours stating that he is a potential winner of the show, and therefore his exit might cost the makers dearly. Though there were no secret room tasks in previous seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam, one cannot rule out the chances of it being chalked out this time. Considering that the latest season has been entertaining the audiences with a lot of pranks, one can also expect Manikuttan's 'exit' as one.

Well, in the Saturday episode of the show, Manikuttan was evidently seen upset after Mohanlal took a dig at him as the contestant failed to explain his stand over an argument with Sandhya. With several hoping that the actor will return to the show, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the Monday episode of the show.

On a related note, Sandhya has been evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 and Remya Panicker is the new captain of the house.