Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Manikuttan To Re-Enter The Show Soon, Says Reports

Manikuttan, the popular contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has left the fellow contestants and audiences equally shocked, by quitting the show. The actor left the Mohanlal show, citing that he is too exhausted emotionally to move forward. However, the latest reports suggest that Manikuttan might re-enter Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, in one of the upcoming episodes.

According to the sources close to the show, Manikuttan has not left the Bigg Boss studio yet. Even though a picture of the actor which was supposedly clicked at the Chennai international airport had gone viral online, it was later revealed to be fake.

The sources suggest that the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 creative team and host Mohanlal have convinced Manikuttan to continue in the show. However, the actor has asked for a little more time to come out of his emotional turbulence. The channel had recently released a new promo that consists of Manikuttan's best moments from the show, thus hinting that a comeback is on cards.

Manikuttan's exit from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has angered the audiences, who have been actively requesting the makers to bring him back. The fans have been trending hashtags in support of the Marakkar actor on social media, right from his exit was confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 audiences have been busy bashing Soorya Menon, the fellow contestant who claims to be in love with Manikuttan, for her actions in the show. In the official Bigg Boss analysis show BB Cafe, the audiences pointed out that Soorya's fake love strategy was exposed after the actor left the show. The viewers remarked that Soorya seems to be only concerned about how her image is going to be affected, by Manikuttan's exit.

Dimpal Bhal, on the other hand, has been receiving much love from the audiences, especially the Manikuttan fans, for being a true friend. Remya Panicker, the current captain of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is also receiving praises for her brave stand in the show.