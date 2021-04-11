Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: No Elimination This Week; Mohanlal To Skip Weekend Episodes

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the popular reality show, might not have elimination this week. As per the latest updates, host Mohanlal has skipped the weekend special episodes this time, thus confirming that the eviction will not take place. Instead, Mohanlal will be back with the Vishu special episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

If the reports are to be believed, the Bigg Boss creative team and Asianet channel are planning some exciting surprises for Vishu 2021. Mohanlal, the host will make a comeback on the special occasion with some interesting new tasks. The grapevine also suggests that Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 might also witness some surprising new entries, on the Vishnu special episode.

According to the reports, the last week's voting of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has been extended till April 13, 2021. In that case, the much-awaited eviction might happen on the Vishu special episode, which will be aired on April 14. However, the channel is yet to make an official announcement on the same.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house has been witnessing major drama as always, with the popular couple Firoz Khan-Sajna's increasing fall-outs with the fellow contestants. Despite constantly creating issues inside the house, Sajna and Firoz have earned a huge fan base for themselves among the loyal followers of the show.

Manikuttan meanwhile earned the coin for the most well-behaved contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, from the last week. Dimpal Bhal and Kidilam Firoz, on the other hand, are nominated for the captaincy task this week.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Process: How To Vote For Sai Vishnu, Rithu Manthra, Adoney John & Others?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Remya Panicker Re-Enters The House!