Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Ramzan Muhammed Might Get Evicted This Week Due To THIS Reason

After the shocking eviction of Sajina and Firoz, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is now going through a melodramatic task 'Naattukootam'. Apparently, the 12 contestants inside the house have been divided into 2 groups. The members of each group will have to choose any three from their rival team and question them one after the other. The opposite group members will have to question the strategy and gameplay of the person standing on the dais, and persuade or provoke him/her to an extent that he/she steps down.

In the previous episode, contestants including Manikuttan, Kidilam Firoz, Rithu Manthra, Sandhya Manoj, and Dimpal Bhal were seen facing a few mind-boggling questions from their opponents. Indeed the last two episodes turned controversial and eventually became a hot topic on social media. Well now, what has deviated the attention of the mini-screen audience is the latest promo of the show. In the promo, Sai Vishnu can be seen standing on the dais and facing questions and allegations made by the opposite team.

During this time, an evidently irked Ramzan can be seen throwing his chappal on the opposite team. Apparently, Sai had called Ramzan a liar during the task which didn't go down well with the youngest contestant of the show. Post the act, Manikuttan and Kidilam Firoz were also seen getting into a brawl, paving the way for more ruckus in the madhouse.

Well, the promo has not well received by the audience, who are now slamming Ramzan for his substandard act, which is also against the rules of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 as it can be categorized under physical attack. On the other hand, many have also questioned the makers of the show for evicting Sajina and Firoz, who according to them didn't cause any physical harm to other contestants but were still ousted for their strong stand.

Let us tell you that the two contestants were eliminated from the show after their remark about other contestants in the house went overboard. Well, with Ramzan facing the wrath on social media, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the weekend episode when Mohanlal joins the contestants.

On a related note, Adoney is the current captain of the house.