Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Remya Panicker Re-Enters The House!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house had an exciting Sunday episode, with the double celebrations. The contestants celebrated the 50th episode of the show and Easter with host Mohanlal. Interestingly, Remya Panicker, the contestant who was eliminated on Week 4, re-entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house amidst celebrations, to the much surprise of her housemates.

Mohanlal gave the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants an Easter special task, in which they were asked to turn into two groups and search for Easter eggs in the house. While the contestants were busy searching for the eggs, suddenly the main gate opened with an Easter special song, and Remya Panicker re-entered with a big cake in her hand.

Later, Mohanlal revealed that Remya Panicker was never really evicted from the show, but was asked to stay in a secret room. The host also confirmed that the actress was under strict quarantine and had absolutely no contact with the outside world. Remya, who is all excited about her second innings on Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, thanked Mohanlal and team Bigg Boss for the opportunity.

The actress's re-entry has totally excited the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants, who were affected by the elimination of Bhagyalakshmi. Unlike the usual custom, the dubbing artist was evicted from the show on the Saturday episode. It was because the Bigg Boss team and Mohanlal had decided to have an elimination-free Easter special episode.

After Remya Panicker's re-entry, Mohanlal surprised Manikuttan, Rithu Manthra, Noby Marcose, and Adoney John by playing the Easter wishes videos from their respective families. The superstar also treated the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants by personally entering their storeroom with an Easter special dinner.

