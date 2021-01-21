Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Rimi Tomy To Suchithra Nair, Celebs Who Have Denied Participating In The Show

The mini-screen audiences are all set to welcome Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 on their television screens. The popular reality show will reportedly go on air from mid-February and will be hosted by beloved Mohanlal aka Lalettan.

After a high-voltage season 1 and 2, the mini-screen audiences are expecting the inclusion of some well-known and controversial celebrities in the show. Well, a lot of speculations are doing the rounds regarding the potential contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Though the audiences were thrilled with the rumoured list of participants that indeed went viral on social media, a few from the lot were recently seen coming forward to only deny their participation in the third season of the popular reality show.

Here's The List Of Celebrities Who Have So Far Denied Participation In BB Malayalam 3

Rimi Tomy- Singer

Suchithra Nair- Actress

Anumol- Actress

Dain Davis- Host, Actor

Bineesh Bastin- Actor

Anu K Aniyan- Actor

Diya Krishna- Social Media Influencer

Ishaani Krishna- Social Media Influencer

Interestingly, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Fame Rajith Kumar is also rumoured to be a part of the new season, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Notably, the public speaker was ousted from the show after he rubbed chilli paste on housemate Reshma Nair's eyes during a task.

Well, 16 contestants will enter the house of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 on Day 1. Other wild-card contestants will enter the house in the subsequent episodes. The show's logo was unveiled recently by Tovino Thomas during the grand launch of the singing reality show, Star Singer.

On a related note, the previous season of the show was cancelled on Day 74 owing to the sudden COVID-19 pandemic and the house had a total of 10 contestants left inside including Arya, Pashanam Shaji, Alasandra Johnson, Sujo Mathew, Amrutha Suresh, Abhirami Suresh, Fukru, Daya Ashwathy, RJ Raghu and Alina Padikkal.

