Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sai Vishnu Gets Aggressive Again; Pushes Sajna Firoz During Task

Sai Vishnu gets into trouble again. The youngster who was recently seen losing his cool during his interaction with the current captain of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Manikuttan, has now physically attacked Sajna Firoz during a luxury budget task.

The promo released by the telecasting channel shows Sai getting into an argument with Sajna and pushing her away to save his coins. Though it is not known what led to the high-voltage brawl, looks like Bigg Boss will warn the contestants for going overboard during tasks. With the promo going viral, several netizens have opined that the task should be called off and host Mohanlal should question Sai Vishnu for his aggressiveness during the weekend episode.

His clash with Manikuttan had also garnered huge attention of the audience. Although Sai was seen losing his cool, the new captain of the house dealt with him with patience, which was highly appreciated by netizens.

Talking about the task, 'Ponnu Vilayum Mannu', Dimpal Bhal, Ramzan and Sajna are playing the roles of police officials, who will have to allow the labourers (other contestants) to enter their zone to collect clay which has gold (coins) inside it. The officials can also make deals with the labourers to collect their respective coins.

On a related note, 7 contestants have been nominated for the week's elimination including Bhagyalakshmi, Sai Vishnu, Dimpal Bhal, Soorya Menon, Anoop Krishna, Firoz & Sajna (duo should be counted as a single contestant) and Michelle Ann Daniel. The third week of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 also saw the entry of wild card contestants Angel Thomas and Ramya Panicker, who were excused from the nomination process this time.

