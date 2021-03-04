Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sai Vishnu Injures Sajna Firoz; Luxury Budget Task Gets Cancelled

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house witnessed a major drama on the episode of March 3, Wednesday during the luxury budget task. As suggested in the promos, Sai Vishnu and Sajna Firoz involved in an ugly fight during the task. However, things took an ugly turn after an aggressive Sai Vishnu injured Sajna, by allegedly hitting her.

As reported earlier, the luxury budget task of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 this week had the contestants turning into farmers and police officers, in search of gold. Sajna Firoz, who was appointed as the cop, got into an argument with Sai Vishnu, who played a farmer, during the task. However, things went overboard and Sajna alleged that Sai hit her, which led to severe back pain.

Sai, on the other hand, accused that Sajna touched him inappropriately. However, it was later revealed that Sajna also sustained some minor facial injuries, which were visible on her face. She immediately complained to Bigg Boss and demanded justice. As a result, Bigg Boss decided to cancel the luxury budget task this week and informed the contestants of the same.

Later, Bigg Boss called both Sai Vishnu and Sajna Firoz to the confession room and instructed the former to control his anger and aggression. Even though things end peacefully in the confession room, Sajna's husband Firoz Khan has requested Bigg Boss to take strong action, as it is the case of violence against a woman.

Sai Vishnu has created quite a stir in the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house, with his aggressiveness. The aspiring actor had recently got into an argument with Dimpal Bhal and captain Manikuttan, over various issues. The Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants, especially women, have been constantly complaining about Sai's misbehaviour and usage of foul language for the past few days. The audiences too have been expressing their displeasure over Sai's behaviour on social media.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Process: Here's How You Can Vote For Soorya Menon, Sai Vishnu & Others

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Angel Thomas' Love Track With Adoney John Surprises Housemates; Promo Goes Viral