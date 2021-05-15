Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sai Vishnu Questions Groupism In The House; His One-Liner Wins The Internet!

With just hours to go for the crucial weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, what has deviated the attention of the netizens is the latest promo of the show. In the promo dropped by the telecasting channel, the contestants can be seen participating in a task where each one requires to stand on the witness box and answer questions raised by housemates.

Interestingly, when Kidilam Firoz was asked to stand on the box, Manikuttan and Sai Vishnu were seen questioning the Radio Jockey's game strategy. Manikuttan questioned Firoz for sending indirect messages to the outside world about living a solitary life in the house, despite having a friend circle. On the other hand, Sai expressed his concern over the ongoing groupism in the house.

Expressing disgust, the Video Jockey-turned-model said that Firoz and his friends Ramzan and Noby Marcose should have opted for a group dance competition instead of the reality show if they had to promote groupism. He said in Malayalam, which can be loosely translated as, "If you really wanted to do things in group, you should have gone for a group dance competition instead." Retorting to his statement while mentioning an unrevealed incident from the past, Firoz said that he was neither spineless nor afraid of anyone that he hid things from coming out in the show.

Well with the high-voltage promo going viral on the internet, netizens are all praise for Sai Vishnu, who questioned what they have been discussing on social media space for long. On the other hand, his one-liner for Kidilam is also winning the internet with many appreciating the youngster for his exceptional stand in the show.

Notably, groupism in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 became the talk of the town when the trio (Firoz, Noby and Ramzan) were seen nominating each other for captaincy, despite delivering poor performances in tasks. Due to the same reason, Sai Vishnu and Remya Panicker, who were the only ones to have had understood the previous task were sent to jail owing to lesser votes, which had irked the netizens.