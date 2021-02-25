Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sai Vishnu To Be The First To Get Eliminated From The Mohanlal Show?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is inching towards its first elimination process. With 8 strong contestants on the nomination list, mini-screen audiences are waiting to see who bids goodbye to the incredible show. Contestants including Rithu Manthra, 'Kidilam' Firoz, Lekshmi Jayan, Dimpal Bhal, Sandhya, Sai Vishnu, Adoney John and Bhagyalakshmi have been nominated this time.

Well, as netizens debate over the contestant who is going to be the first to get eliminated, looks like Sai Vishnu's journey might come to an end in the show's second week. Several polls and analysts have also opined the same stating that the young model's performance wasn't impressive and didn't have much impact as compared to the other nominated contestants.

Let us also add that the voting banks will close only on Friday midnight and the fans of Sai Vishnu have more than enough time to change the game with their valuable votes. Notably, the youngster is a video jockey and has also worked for a few web series.

On a related note, host Mohanlal will announce the eliminated contestant on Sunday. The actor will also discuss several controversies that happened in the house, which eventually gained huge attention of the audience this time.

For the uninitiated, the first weekend of the show witnessed three wild card entries including Firoz Khan, Sajna Firoz and Michelle Ann Daniel. Sooriya Menon is the current captain of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

