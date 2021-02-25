    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sai Vishnu To Be The First To Get Eliminated From The Mohanlal Show?

      By
      |

      The popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is inching towards its first elimination process. With 8 strong contestants on the nomination list, mini-screen audiences are waiting to see who bids goodbye to the incredible show. Contestants including Rithu Manthra, 'Kidilam' Firoz, Lekshmi Jayan, Dimpal Bhal, Sandhya, Sai Vishnu, Adoney John and Bhagyalakshmi have been nominated this time.

      sai vishnu

      Well, as netizens debate over the contestant who is going to be the first to get eliminated, looks like Sai Vishnu's journey might come to an end in the show's second week. Several polls and analysts have also opined the same stating that the young model's performance wasn't impressive and didn't have much impact as compared to the other nominated contestants.

      Let us also add that the voting banks will close only on Friday midnight and the fans of Sai Vishnu have more than enough time to change the game with their valuable votes. Notably, the youngster is a video jockey and has also worked for a few web series.

      On a related note, host Mohanlal will announce the eliminated contestant on Sunday. The actor will also discuss several controversies that happened in the house, which eventually gained huge attention of the audience this time.

      For the uninitiated, the first weekend of the show witnessed three wild card entries including Firoz Khan, Sajna Firoz and Michelle Ann Daniel. Sooriya Menon is the current captain of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

      Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Firoz Khan, Wife Sajna, And Michelle Ann Daniel Enter The Show

      Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Process: How To Vote For Dimpal Bhal, Rithu Manthra, Bhagyalakshmi & Others?

      Story first published: Thursday, February 25, 2021, 15:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 25, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X