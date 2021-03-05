Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sai Vishnu Upsets Audience With His Actions; Faces Backlash On Social Media

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the third season of the Mohanlal-hosted show, is making headlines these days due to all the wrong reasons. Sai Vishnu, one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has deeply upset the audiences with his aggressive behavior and usage of foul language in the show.

To the unversed, Sai Vishnu had displayed aggressive behaviour during the luxury budget task of this week and got into an ugly fight with fellow contestant Sajna Firoz. The young actor allegedly hit Sajna, which led to a big showdown between the duo. When Sajna reacted to his actions, Sai Vishnu used foul language and raised baseless allegations against her.

This is not the first time Sai Vishnu is misbehaving with his Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 housemates. Earlier, he has verbally abused Dimpal Bhal and current captain Manikuttan during arguments over food and daily tasks. However, this harsh behaviour of Sai hasn't gone well with the audiences, and the actor is receiving severe backlash on social media.

The viewers of the show expressed their disappointment with Sai Vishnu in the live comments section dedicated to BB Cafe, the popular Asianet show that discusses the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 episodes on a daily basis. The majority of the audience slammed Sai for his harsh behaviour and usage of foul language towards the fellow housemates and demanded his eviction.

A group of audiences does believe that Sajna exaggerated the incident and Sai Vishnu never really slapped her. But, all of them agree with the fact that the contestant's aggressive behaviour and choice of words are just intolerable. Most of the comments in the BB Cafe episode that aired on March 4, Thursday, pointed out Sai's violent nature and requested host Mohanlal to take the right action.

