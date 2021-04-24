Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sandhya Manoj Might Get Eliminated This Week From The Mohanlal Show

The mini-screen audiences are eagerly awaiting the 10th-weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Host Mohanlal will be joining the 12 contestants to have a casual chit-chat, and also to discuss the issues hovering inside the house. Contrasting to the other week, the host will have a lot to talk about, thanks to the previous controversial 'Natukootam' task.

Though there are speculations that more than 2 contestants will be ousted from the house for breaking the rules of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, only the episode will unfold the true story.

Let us tell you that 6 contestants including Sai Vishnu, Anoop Krishnan, Soorya Menon, Sandhya Manoj, Dimpal Bhal and Rithu Manthra have already been nominated for the week's elimination. With several rumours doing the rounds on the internet about the elimination, latest ones suggest that Sandhya will be eliminated from the show through the usual process. As per Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 analysts and voting reports, the dancer-yoga instructor has received the least votes this week, which might pave way for her exit from the show.

It is to be noted that other nominated contestants including Sai, Dimpal and Rithu were the highlights of the 'Natukootam' task, where their strategies and gameplay were questioned by the opposite team. Though Anoop and Soorya didn't participate directly in the task, their participation was evidently seen throughout. In the task, Sandhya Manoj was questioned for her double standard and was also accused of playing the shadow of Kidilam Firoz.

The dancer's performance in the house has been impressive. Her strong stands, logical reasoning were highly appreciated by the audiences, however, she lost track after her statement last weekend, which didn't go down well with the other contestants, as she said that no women should be eliminated from the show hereafter. Let us tell you that last weekend, Mohanlal had clarified that the show is not gender-based and the women contestants were getting eliminated as the women themselves were not supporting each other.

As reports about Sandhya Manoj's exit become the latest news of the town, let us wait and watch to see what happens in the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.