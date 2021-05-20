Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Shoot Is Suspended; Contestants Shifted To A Hotel

The shoot of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the popular reality has been suspended. Reportedly, the shooting was canceled and the contestants were shifted to a hotel, due to the new covid safety protocols implemented by the Tamil Nadu government. However, the sources suggest that Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is not ending abruptly like the previous season.

As per the reports, the police and health department officials had visited the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 sets in EVP Film City, Chennai, and directed the team to suspend the shoot immediately. Later, the contestants were shifted to a hotel, after which they underwent the mandatory COVID-19 test.

However, the contestants are still not provided with mobile phones or any other means of communication, as Asianet and production banner Banijay intend to continue with Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. The representatives of the channel and production house are planning to get special permission from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, to complete the run time of the show. The voting of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is also not discontinued, so far.

In a recent interview given to TOI, the representative of Banijay productions had confirmed that they intend to proceed with Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, and has already bagged permission for the extension. The Mohanlal show, which was originally planned with a runtime of 100 days, was later extended to 114 days.

However, considering the current situation, the makers might be forced to wrap up the show in a week even if they get permission from the Tamil Nadu CM. In that case, the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will be held by the last week of May or the first week of June 2021. If things go as planned, the show will resume airing in a couple of days.