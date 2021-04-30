Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Soorya Menon and Adoney John To Get Evicted This Week?

Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is inching towards its finale. After Manikuttan's re-entry and Dimpal Bhal's exit from the show, the house now has 10 contestants. With almost 30 days to go for the finale, contestants are leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz with their strategies and performances in tasks. Notably, the final captainship task will be held today between contestants including Anoop Krishnan, Adoney John and Ramzan Muhammed.

On the other hand, the mini-screen audiences are awaiting the weekend episode of the show, when host Mohanlal will be joining the contestants to discuss various issues inside the house. Notably, the forthcoming weekend episode is going to be a significant one, as the Superstar might reveal things that unfolded after Manikuttan walked out of the show. Though there is no confirmation, he might also disclose if Dimpal Bhal will make a comeback in the house or not. Also, with several speculations doing the rounds about the elimination process this week, the latest report suggests that the show might witness a double eviction this time.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Latest Promo Of Dimpal Bhal Talking About Her Father Will Leave You Emotional

If reports are to be believed, Soorya Menon and Adoney John may get evicted in the 11th week of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Though only the weekend episodes will unfold the truth about their eviction, it is said that the duo has received the least votes this week, which might have paved way for the ongoing buzz. It is to be noted that many had held Soorya responsible for Manikuttan's exit from the show, after she allegedly used her love strategy against the Chota Mumbai actor during the 'Naatukootam' task. This was revealed by 'Kidilam' Firoz in the previous weekend episode. On the other hand, her statement during her conversation with Adoney was highly slammed by netizens, wherein she asked if Manikuttan's exit will impact her negatively.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Dimpal Bhal Bids Goodbye To The Mohanlal Show

Coming to Adoney, though his performance in the previous coin task was impressive, his supportive nature towards Ramzan didn't go down well with the audience. For the unversed, though Ramzan was punished for throwing a chappal at another contestant Sai Vishnu, Adoney was seen supporting and nominating him instead of calling a spade a spade.

Well, with the ongoing buzz of the duo's eviction on social media, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the Saturday episode of the show.