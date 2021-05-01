Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Votings Is Closed Early This Week; Here's Why!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 voting closed early this week, to the much shock of the audiences. It was speculated that the votings are closed because the Mohanlal show might go off-air soon. However, the sources close to Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 have now cleared the air and revealed the real reason behind closing the votings early.

As per the reports, the voting is closed early due to the lockdown restrictions imposed in Chennai city. According to the new regulations, the city will be under complete lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays. So, host Mohanlal had to shoot the weekend special episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 on Friday itself.

So, the Asianet team and Bigg Boss crew decided to close the voting early, until the lockdown restrictions are lifted. In that case, the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 voting will be closed on Thursday itself in the upcoming weeks as well. The sources have also revealed that the Mohanlal show has received permission to complete its 105 days run time. So, it is confirmed that the show is not going off-air before completing its life span.

The last five days were quite difficult for the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants, with the unexpected exits of Manikuttan and Dimpal Bhal. Manikuttan had decided to quit the show citing personal reasons. However, the makers of the show finally convinced the actor to re-enter, after providing him with the necessary medical assistance.

Dimpal Bhal, one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 had a tearful exit from the show due to the untimely demise of her father Sathyavir Singh Bhal. The psychologist-model's father passed away on April 27, in Delhi. Dimpal bid goodbye to the show, and has flown to Delhi for the last rites of her father.