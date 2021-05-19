Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results: Manikuttan And Dimpal Bhal Top The List!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house is going through the ultimate ticket to finale task. The eight contestants inside the house including Manikuttan, Dimpal Bhal, Anoop Krishnan, Sai Vishnu, Ramzan Muhammed, Rithu Manthra, Kidilam Firoz and Noby Marcose are now competing in the crucial task which will take them very close to the finale of the popular reality show. As per the announcement by Bigg Boss, the winner of the ticket to finale task will be the first finalist of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

For the uninitiated, first round of the task has been won by Anoop Krishnan, who now tops the list with 8 points followed by Ramzan and Dimpal with 7 points each. Interestingly, the task required the contestants to gather and distribute balls as per the announcement given by Bigg Boss. During the task, several contestants including Manikuttan, Ramzan, Anoop, Rithu and Dimpal were seen getting violent as they attacked and defended each other. Well, let us tell you that the winner of the ticket to finale task, except for Ramzan and Rithu, will have to be safe during the upcoming elimination process in order to grab the first finalist title.

Notably, 6 contestants have been nominated this time- Manikuttan, Dimpal, Anoop, Sai, Firoz and Noby. As per the leading tabloid The News Crunch's latest data (Monday and Tuesday), currently, Manikuttan is on the top spot followed by Dimpal Bhal and Sai Vishnu. Though Sai's gameplay in the Monday episode was highly slammed by the audience, the other two contestants were seen playing their best in the ball task. On the other hand, Noby Marcose, who for a change didn't give up before the task, was seen performing impressively this time. However, the comedian-turned-actor is currently on the bottom list along with Anoop Krishnan.

Well, with the voting results of the contestants going viral on social media, one will have to wait until the weekend episode to see who leaves the house of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 this time.